Former Liberal staffer claims defamation trial after Brittany Higgins interview

Former federal Liberal political staffer Bruce Lehrmann has told his defamation trial against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson that he was socially ostracised and entered a “deep spiral” after the network aired an interview in which Brittany Higgins accused an unnamed colleague of rape.

On Wednesday, the first day of Lehrmann’s defamation trial against Ten and its high-profile journalist Wilkinson, he told the Federal Court in Sydney his interactions with friends and acquaintances changed “drastically” after the interview aired. He alleges the broadcast defamed him by suggesting that he raped Higgins in then-defence industry minister Linda Reynolds’ office in March 2019. “I became severely isolated,” he told the court. “De-friending, cutting me off, removing me from group chats, blocking me, the list goes on. It sent me in a deep spiral. This, coupled with mainstream media, what was happening on social media contributed to my ... quite significant mental health struggles in the early parts there





