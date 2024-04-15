Joey Manu shines as Roosters star despite not playing in his regular position

Roosters star Joey Manu showed he’s one of the NRL ’s best fullbacks, but doesn’t even wear the No.1 regularly in his own team.The only place to watch every game of every round LIVE with no ad-breaks during play is Fox League, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Joey Manu — 326 running metres, 11 tackle busts , 1 try assist, 2 linebreak assists Standing in for regular No.1 James Tedesco, Manu looked like he was going to create chances every time he touched the ball.

The gun halfback pulled the string in impressive fashion for Ricky Stuart’s men, ultimately kicking the winning field goal to down the Titans.Tapine was a man on a mission against the Titans.What’s more is 113 of those were with players hanging off him.Does Terrell May moonlight as a playmaker? He also used his playmaking skills in the middle of the park to orchestrate a key line break and also did the hard work in the middle.Smith’s running game was clear to see against the Knights.He also made 35 tackles and broke 5 tackles in a very impressive performance in the No.9.Statistics don’t paint the full picture for Kikau, but the Dogs backrower absolutely tormented the Storm.

