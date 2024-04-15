New Suncorp Super Netball Season Kicks Off with Impressive Performances

The new Suncorp Super Netball season is finally in full swing, and one team has already proven why they could be the team to beat in season 2024.

At the other end, Tippah Dwan flourished in her return to Queensland Firebirds’ purple with 18 goals to her name. The West Coast Fever unleashed goal attack Beckford alongside compatriot Jhaniele Fowler-Nembhard and showcased just what the duo are capable of. Sunshine Coast Lightning secured the services of Liz Watson over the off-season, and the Origin Diamonds captain did not skip a beat in her new colours.

While not an unassailable deficit, the GIANTS just could not work their way back into the hard-fought clash and seemed to lack the energy they needed to mark a comeback. Despite missing Jo Weston and Hannah Mundy, it was the Vixens that came out on top after flying out of the gates and using their tried and tested combinations to overpower the Mavs.

Vixens newcomer Walters held her own against another Origin Diamond in Mavericks captain Amy Parmenter, while the rotation of Tayla Fraser and Maisie Nankivell gave Vixens wing defence Kate Eddy plenty to think about.

Suncorp Super Netball West Coast Fever GIANTS New Season Signings Fresh Faces Impressive Performances

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NSW Swifts Super Netball player Samantha Wallace-Joseph under fire for inflammatory Instagram post7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

‘The disrespect is crazy’: Super Netball side condemns star over ‘hurt’ caused by transgender postNetball: In a devastating blow for the Melbourne Mavericks on the eve of their inaugural Super Netball season, Lauren Moore has been ruled out for the rest of the year after ACL tear.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Super Netball star Sam Wallace-Joseph apologises for transgender post on social mediaNew South Wales Swifts netballer Samantha Wallace-Joseph has apologised for a social media post, saying it was ‘taken out of context’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Calm after the storm: Super Netball returns after tumultuous off-seasonThe Super Netball season kicks off on Saturday, starting with the Giants hosting the Fever. Here’s everything you need to know about the prospects for the Swifts and Giants.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Calm after the storm: Super Netball returns after tumultuous off-seasonThe Super Netball season kicks off on Saturday, starting with the Giants hosting the Fever. Here’s everything you need to know about the prospects for the Swifts and Giants.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Calm after the storm: Super Netball returns after tumultuous off-seasonThe Super Netball season kicks off on Saturday, starting with the Giants hosting the Fever. Here’s everything you need to know about the prospects for the Swifts and Giants.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »