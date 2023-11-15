HEAD TOPICS

Intense Swarm of Earthquakes Hits Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland

The Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland trembled with an intense swarm of earthquakes on the afternoon of 10 November. A civil protection alert was called warning of the risk of an eruption. Iceland straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge where the North American and Eurasian plates separate. The rocks in the Earth's crust can only stretch by breaking, causing earthquakes. The Reykjanes peninsula forms the southwestern tip of Iceland.

