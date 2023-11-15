Intense Swarm of Earthquakes Hits Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland

The Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland experienced an intense swarm of earthquakes on 10 November. Several quakes were strong enough to be felt in Reykjavik, 50km away. A civil protection alert was issued due to the risk of an eruption. Iceland is located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge where tectonic plates separate. The rocks in the Earth's crust can only stretch by breaking, causing earthquakes. The Reykjanes peninsula is at the southwestern tip of Iceland.

