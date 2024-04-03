Increased Pollution Levels at Eraring Power Station Raise Concerns

Mercury and particulate pollution from Australia’s largest coal-fired power station soared last year, prompting an environmental group to argue it would be “absurd and harmful” for the Origin Energy’s 2,880-megawatt Eraring power station, slated by the company to close in August 2025. The plant reported a 130% increase in mercury pollution and an 88% increase in PM2.5 particle pollution compared to the previous year.

Emissions of PM10 particles emitted by Eraring also rose 16%, while sulfur-dioxide pollution rose 15%

