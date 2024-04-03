Negotiations Over Closure of Eraring Power Station in Australia

A surge in black coal generation in NSW during the March quarter has thrown a spotlight on tricky negotiations between Origin Energy and the Minns government over delaying closure of Australia’s largest power station, Eraring. The decision to seek an extension for Eraring came just after the Australian Energy Market Operator warned the risk of blackouts had increased in an annual assessment of power supply and demand. AEMO reiterated the warning in a periodic report on Tuesday.

The NSW government of Premier Chris Minn is negotiating with Origin Energy to keep its giant Eraring coal power station open after August 2025

Keeping the lights on at Eraring could cost taxpayers $150 million a yearThe Minns government has so far not disclosed the terms of its negotiations with Origin Energy ahead of a likely extension beyond 2025.

