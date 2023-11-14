Iceland Declares State of Emergency as Volcano Threatens Eruption

Iceland has declared a state of emergency and more than 3000 residents have been urged to evacuate the small, coastal town of Grindavík as the country's authorities anticipate the imminent eruption of a volcano in its south-western peninsula.

Scientists monitoring the situation, including those at Iceland's Met Office, observed changes to the situation on Sunday that could indicate "magma is moving closer to the surface," and concluded on Monday that "the greatest area of magma upwelling" is in an area 3.5 kilometres north-east of Grindavík. So, what do we know about this potential eruption, what are its risks, how could it affect travel and why is Iceland, an island of just 103,000 square kilometres

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.