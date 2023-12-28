Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison on parole

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, was released on Thursday from prison on parole. Blanchard was released early in the day from the Chillicothe Correctional Center, said Karen Pojmann, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Blanchard was granted parole after serving 85 per cent of her original sentence, Pojmann said. Blanchard's case sparked national tabloid interest after reports emerged that her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who was slain in 2015, had essentially kept her daughter prisoner, forcing her to use a wheelchair and feeding tube.Gypsy Rose Blanchard was granted parole after serving 85 per cent of her original sentence and has been released from prison. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP) It turned out that Gypsy Blanchard, now 32, was perfectly healthy, not developmentally delayed as her friends had always believe





9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.