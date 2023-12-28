ACT government considers four-day work-week for public servants

Thousands of public servants could be moving to a four-day work-week, as the ACT government responds to calls from a parliamentary committee to reduce workloads. The ACT government agreed earlier this month to set up a working group in 2024 to create a road map for future trials. It said it was “mindful of the clear benefits a four-day working week would provide” but noted that it “poses challenges”.

“Whilst productivity may increase, it may not increase sufficiently or with enough longevity to fund the model in the longer term,” it said. “Further, staffing in many frontline areas will most likely have to increase to ensure adequate roster cover and ensure service delivery is maintained.” The working group will explore future trials and the public service areas that would participate, including administrative and frontline business units, and employees working in both full-time and non-full-time role





7NewsMelbourne » / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Legal Counsel for Lisa Wilkinson Makes Absurd Claims in Brittany Higgins CaseSue Chrysanthou, SC, the legal counsel for Lisa Wilkinson, made outrageous claims in court regarding the Brittany Higgins case, suggesting that there was no sexual act involved in the incident.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Legal Counsel for Lisa Wilkinson Makes Absurd Claims in Brittany Higgins CaseSue Chrysanthou, SC, the legal counsel for Lisa Wilkinson, made outrageous claims in court regarding the Brittany Higgins case, suggesting that there was no sexual act involved in the incident where Higgins was found naked and passed out on a ministerial couch.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Labor MPs Support Ceasefire Between Israel and HamasAnthony Albanese and Penny Wong took their Labor colleagues by surprise with their sudden move to support an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Caucus members were expecting the prime minister and foreign minister to side with the United States or repeat their decision six weeks ago when Anthony Albanese spent weeks negotiating a statement with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, that warned against an Israeli siege or blockade in Gaza. Albanese and Wong made a big call instead. They chose to amplify Australian concern at the growing humanitarian disaster in Gaza. They made this call in great secrecy, which meant others in the government only learnt the news when they woke on Wednesday morning, but they had to act with great care. Caucus members disagree about the outcome because some lean to the Israeli view while others are acutely aware of the Palestinian deaths. This makes it easy for Labor’s conservative critics in the media to play up a caucus split.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

IT workers and public servants battle it out in Australian Public Service battle of the bandsDespite it being a Sunday evening in the country’s sensible city, Smith’s Alternative is a packed house. The cosy, bohemian art cafe in Canberra’s CBD could easily fit in Sydney’s Newtown or Melbourne’s Fitzroy. But unlike most gigs in those cities, the room is crammed with public servants who moonlight as musicians, as well as the occasional politician. The lanyards and ties have been swapped for band T-shirts and eyeliner as four bands, made up entirely of government workers, play to win the inaugural Australian Public Service battle of the bands.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian government considers moratorium on new colleges to cut migrationThe Australian government is considering a moratorium on new colleges as part of its efforts to reduce migration. Skills and Training Minister Brendan O’Connor also mentioned measures to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable students and remove unscrupulous providers from the vocational education and training system. The government aims to halve net overseas migration by June 2025.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »