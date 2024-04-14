A friend of slain Westfield security guard Faraz Tahir has remembered his love of community during an emotional moment while appearing on Sunrise on Monday. Tahir, 30, was killed at Bondi Junction on Saturday, after the shopping mall was stormed by Queensland man Joel Cauchi, 40, fatally stabbing six people and injuring at least 12 others.

Friend of slain security guard remembers Faraz Tahir on Sunrise. Adnan Qadir spoke about his good friend to hosts Michael Usher and Nat Barr. It was reported it was Tahir’s first day shift at the centre on Saturday, the day he was murdered. “It’s very tragic news — this is something which you don’t expect at all,” Qadir said. “It is hard for me to fathom he was with me 72 hours before the tragedy and then we lost him in such circumstances.

Security Guard Faraz Tahir Stabbing Bondi Junction Community Volunteer Work

