The Secret Affair of a Former Prime Minister

ow have we managed without the expression “sunshine at sunset”? As in, when an older married man is granted sex with a much younger colleague and better still, keeps it quiet? So much so that his wife stays on to nurse him through Alzheimer’s disease?that he and the former Labour prime minister ’s press secretary , Joe Haines, 96, have treasured for 50 years: Wilson, during his final term in office, had an affair with Janet Hewlett-Davies, Haines’s Downing Street deputy.

Haines and Donoughue will also know from Ben Pimlott’s biography of Wilson, which features a now meaningful-looking section on Hewlett-Davies, 22 years younger than Wilson, that Mary “became irritated by what at times seemed almost like a schoolboy crush”.. You did wonder where the conversation might have gone if he had been interviewed by a presenter less tickled than Nick Robinson by statements like: “This was a little sunshine at sunset, she obviously made him finally happy.

“He would be doing it for the nation,” Donoughue explained, altruistically putting the protection of Stone’s reputation above his own, “because he thought Harold Wilson was a really great man, but while Marcia was nagging at him he couldn’t perform greatly.” Haines, in his memoir,, prefers to phrase it as “removing the burden of Marcia from Wilson”, a proposal he dismissed, though without reporting Stone.

Affair Prime Minister Press Secretary Deputy Secret

