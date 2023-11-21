Former Guzman y Gomez management team accuses board of misconduct

The former management team of Guzman y Gomez has accused the board of forcing its CEO into a secret plan involving cult-like life coaches and non-legal advisors. They also claimed that the leadership team exhibited racism and ageism. The lawsuit has been settled with a $1 million payment to the complainants and the buyback of $15.9 million in shares.





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Brumbies Coach Dan McKellar a Leading Candidate for Wallabies CoachRespected coach Laurie Fisher believes that Dan McKellar should be considered as the next Wallabies coach, following the departure of Eddie Jones. McKellar, currently coaching Leicester in England, is seen as a strong contender for the position.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Former Adelaide Crows coach Don Pyke coach to become West Coast’s CEO7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

HLS ASX: Struggling Healius backs former PE suitor’s bid for board seatThe pathology and radiology group will back a shock new director in a move that shows its big investors are moving in on the company.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Former Wallabies skipper almost crash tackled off Magellan boardEx-Wallabies star John Eales narrowly survived a vote on his tenure as director of the embattled fund manager as shareholders rejected the firm’s executive pay.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Former Wallabies skipper almost crash tackled off Magellan boardEx-Wallabies star John Eales narrowly survived a vote on his tenure as director of the embattled fund manager as shareholders rejected the firm’s executive pay.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Former Wallabies skipper almost crash tackled off Magellan boardEx-Wallabies star John Eales narrowly survived a vote on his tenure as director of the embattled fund manager as shareholders rejected the firm’s executive pay.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »