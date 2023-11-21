Gold Coast Bottle Shops Struggle to Meet Demand for Controversial Alcopop

Gold Coast bottle shops are struggling to keep up with demand for the controversial alcopop, Hard Solo, as Schoolies trade beer for the 'girly' drink. The new alcoholic version of the lemon-flavoured Solo soft drink has faced backlash for its appeal to minors. Despite the controversy, Schoolies are flocking to get their hands on the beverage, claiming it will get them drunk faster than beer.





