Federal Politics in 2023: A Year in Review

A look back at the major events and debates in Australian federal politics in 2023, including the rejection of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and controversial statements by a Coalition spokesperson.

The Albanese government is edging past the halfway point in its first term and, if its political stars align, we could even be looking at a federal election next year. Opposition leader Peter Dutton ended the year clawing back some ground in the polls, but still trailing well behind the support he needs to grab the keys to the Lodge. So what happened this year? There have been ugly debates, tragic deaths, and a Russian diplomat stuck in the Canberra freeze.

Here are 10 things you'll remember - or might have forgotten - from federal politics in 2023. Australians voted in their first referendum in a generation, soundly rejecting an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. It was a fractious debate, littered with misinformation and personal attacks. A month out from the vote, the Coalition's Indigenous Australians spokesperson Jacinta Nampijinpa Price claimed colonisation had only positive impacts on Aboriginal people. The statement drew applause from her Nationals colleague

