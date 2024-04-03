Duchess of Sussex Surprises Children at Los Angeles Hospital

Footage has emerged of the Duchess of Sussex making a surprise appearance at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles where she embraced story time with the young patients. Meghan Markle has made a surprise visit to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles where she was seen spending time with patients and staff.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, led a Literally Healing session at the hospital on March 21, where she read to a group of children as part of the annual Make March Matter campaign, which raises funds for sick and critically injured children. Putting her acting skills to good use, Meghan read a number of children's books including Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat, and I Saw a Cat to the young patients, who appeared excited to have a royal in the room. Meghan Markle visited the Children's Hospital Los Angeles last month as part of the Make March Matter campaign

