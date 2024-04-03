Samantha Mostyn AO appointed as Australia's 28th Governor-General

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced Samantha Mostyn AO will be the 28th Governor-General of Australia. Ms Mostyn will be sworn into the role on July 1, taking over from David Hurley who has been serving as the country's Governor-General since 2019. The Prime Minister made the announcement at a media conference on Wednesday, confirming the appointment had received approval from King Charles III.

"I'm very honoured to announce His Majesty the King has approved my recommendation to appoint Ms Samantha Mostyn AO as Australia's next Governor-General," Mr Albanese said. The Governor-General is the King's representative in Australia and is appointed by the sovereign based on recommendations from the Prime Minister. Mr Albanese said Ms Mostyn, a businesswoman and gender equality advocate, will be the second woman in history to hold the position. The Prime Minister described Ms Mostyn as an"exceptional leader who represents the best of modern Australia

