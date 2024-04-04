Comedian Jack Steele's Controversial Performance at Feminist Event

The comments section on social media – a terrible place to spend even a second of your valuable time – would have you believe that comedian Jack Steele ruined feminism for an entire cohort of Australian women on Wednesday night. But blame for the abysmal failure of the now-viral event, in which he took to a Sydney stage to voice half-baked hot takes like “chicks dig consent” and “I really like girl writers”, should not be given to Steele alone.

We should hold space for the three prominent feminists who promised their fans an evening of “insightful discourse and thought-provoking discussions” only to make women’s time and feminist discourse the butt of a joke. Steele’s attendance had actually been orchestrated as part of a skit for the second season of the TV show (Impractical) Joker

