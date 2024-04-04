Sonar Images Show Wreckage of Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

Newly-released sonar images show wreckage from the Baltimore bridge that suddenly collapsed last week after it was struck by a giant container ship . They were made public by the United States Army Corps of Engineers as efforts to remove debris of the Francis Scott Key Bridge from the Patapsco River continue. Authorities say they images reveal 'the sheer magnitude of the very difficult and challenging salvage operation ahead'.
The wreckage resting at the bottom of the river in Baltimore where the Francis Scott Key Bridge once stood. (Photo: US Navy's Naval Sea System Command) (Supplied) They were taken by the US Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command's underwater sonar tool, known as CODA Octopus. Divers involved with the salvage operation have reported visibility beneath the river of less than a metre because of the mud churned up on the river be
Sonar Images Wreckage Baltimore Bridge Collapsed Container Ship Salvage Operation Debris Patapsco River
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »
Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »