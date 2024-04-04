Sonar Images Show Wreckage of Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

Newly-released sonar images show wreckage from the Baltimore bridge that suddenly collapsed last week after it was struck by a giant container ship . They were made public by the United States Army Corps of Engineers as efforts to remove debris of the Francis Scott Key Bridge from the Patapsco River continue. Authorities say they images reveal 'the sheer magnitude of the very difficult and challenging salvage operation ahead'.

The wreckage resting at the bottom of the river in Baltimore where the Francis Scott Key Bridge once stood. (Photo: US Navy's Naval Sea System Command) (Supplied) They were taken by the US Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command's underwater sonar tool, known as CODA Octopus. Divers involved with the salvage operation have reported visibility beneath the river of less than a metre because of the mud churned up on the river be

Sonar Images Wreckage Baltimore Bridge Collapsed Container Ship Salvage Operation Debris Patapsco River

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Rocky Horror Show: A Show Like No OtherA review of The Rocky Horror Show, a musical that breaks the fourth wall and invites the audience to participate.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Cargo ship that hit Baltimore bridge was involved in Antwerp collision in 2016The Dali was reportedly detained in Belgium after scraping side of quay and significantly damaging part of hull in good weather

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapse search suspended as six workers ‘presumed dead’The search for six workers who fell into freezing waters after a 300-metre cargo ship slammed into and brought down a key bridge in Maryland has been suspended.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Why did the Baltimore bridge collapse and what do we know about the ship?The search for six people still missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed has been suspended.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapse: what we know about the bridge, ship and portState of emergency declared after Singapore-flagged vessel collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapse: State of emergency declared, rescue efforts ongoingThe Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore has collapsed after being struck by a container ship.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »