Church Leader and Worshippers Stabbed During Service in Sydney

A church leader and multiple worshippers have been stabbed during a service in Sydney ’s west on Monday night, police have confirmed.The attack occurred at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley .

“The bishop then got up, with his injuries, put his hand on the assailant and started praying,” Fairfield deputy mayor Charnel Saliba, who was not at the church but spoke to witnesses, told Sky News. NSW Ambulance paramedics were treating a man in his 20s with lacerations to his hand and a man in his 60s with lacerations to his arm at the scene.Emmanuel is the leader of an ultra-conservative sect of the Assyrian Orthodox faith who took on an outsized role in the Christian Lives Matter movement.

