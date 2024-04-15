Investigation into Serial Attacker Targeting Women and Children

While a motive is not yet known, police commissioner Karen Webb on Monday confirmed investigators would look at if Cauchi had been targeting women and children specifically.“It’s obvious to me, it’s obvious to detectives that seems to be an area of interest – that the offender had focused on women and avoided the men,” she said.Police have also been speaking with Cauchi’s family and people who knew him from Queensland and who may have interacted with him in NSW before the rampage.
Cauchi’s interactions with police and other government agencies including medical professionals in both states will be looked at closely when a coronial inquiry into the incident begins following an $18m injection from the state government. “The people who were killed were … innocent people who had their entire lives ahead of them. The community is devastated in the knowledge of their loss, whether we were personally known to those who were killed or not.”
The families of the six Sydney stabbing victims are being offered time to walk through the shopping centre where their loved ones were murdered on Saturday before it reopens to the public. “Being able to facilitate the families of the victims to be able to come and pay their respects … that will determine the timing of when and how the centre reopens,” he said.
“She happily spoke to me at around 3pm and tried on clothes to show me, but I didn’t realise that the attack happened when she hung up the phone,” said the man, surnamed Wang.
