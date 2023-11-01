Australian Transport Minister met with Qantas CEO before rejecting Qatar Airways' request

Documents released to Guardian Australia through a freedom of information request show King met with Joyce at Parliament House on 10 May 2023, two months before she ruled against Qatar Airways’ bid.Shadow transport minister, Bridget McKenzie, said the engagement between the two “was significant”.between receiving her department advice to begin negotiations for Qatar Airways additional flights and her ultimate rejection of that advice more than six months later,” McKenzie said.

The department had completed a brief on the Qatari request, and sent the advice to King’s office on 4 January. Negotiations did not take place with Qatar over the request. King then formally rejected the request six months later on 10 July.

Shadow Minister for Infrastructure Bridget McKenzie at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 10, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVINGA spokesperson for King’s office said her comments had remained “consistent” and referred to previous statements on the public record.“She has also talked in Parliament and in the media about the impact of those meetings on her decision making in relation to the decision about the bilateral aviation agreement with Qatar.

The two had discussed the Qatari bid for “five minutes at best” during the one hour discussion, where King informed Hrdlicka that formerCEO Alan Joyce had been in touch with the minister’s office to speak with her as he was “not happy”.

Purvis-Smith said a text passed to her from the minister’s office read: “The MO view is not for the department to answer re the minister’s diary. The question should be directed to the minister”.While the saga surrounding the Qatar Airways decision has thrust King’s meetings with airline chiefs into the spotlight, industry leaders across her infrastructure and transport portfolios have flagged difficulties in securing meetings with the minister.

