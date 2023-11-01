Actor and Sydney peace prize winner Nazanin Boniadi urges Australia to sanction key Iranian officials

Boniadi – who has starred in shows including Hotel Mumbai, which was partly shot in Adelaide – will use the visit to encourage Australia to do more to stop the Iranian regime’s atrocities. Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup

"Instead of empowering them, we revoke the visas of regime officials, we sanction them when they're implicated in crimes against humanity." Kylie Moore-Gilbert – one of several Australians held hostage in Iran in recent times – has called for clarification about whether Zarepour holds Australian citizenship or permanent residency. The US and the EU have recently sanctioned Zarepour over his involvement in the brutal crackdown on Iran's protest movement.

British-Iranian actor and activist Nazanin Boniadi says the Iranian people themselves are rising up under the banner of 'woman, life, freedom'. Not long after that, the European Union also added Zarepour to the list of those "subject to restrictive measures in the context of the existing Iran human rights sanctions regime".

Boniadi says that, so far, international efforts have only addressed the symptoms of Iran's problems – "the next nuclear issue, hostage diplomacy, hostage taking, terrorism, and domestic and regional aggression". The Iranian people themselves are rising up under the banner of "woman, life, freedom", she says.

