WEATHER: Isolated showers and thundershowers expected to hit parts of SA

: The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly, but light to moderate northerly to north-westerly north of Cape Columbine spreading to Table Bay in the late afternoon.: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Limpopo weather forecast: Cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the provinceLimpopo will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Sunday, 18 June, according to the latest weather forecast.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Eastern Cape weather forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated showersThe Eastern Cape will experience clear conditions in some parts of the province on Sunday, 16 July, according to the latest weather forecast

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Northern Cape weather forecast: Isolated thundershowers to clear skiesThe Northern Cape will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Limpopo weather forecast: Cloudy with isolated to scattered thundershowers in the provinceLimpopo will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Sunday, 18 June, according to the latest weather forecast.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: KwaZulu-Natal weather forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated showersKwaZulu-Natal will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: WEATHER: Disruptive RAIN expected in parts of LimpopoShorts and slops or an umbrella? Here's what the weather holds for every province in South Africa on Wednesday, 1 November 2023.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »