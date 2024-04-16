Volkswagen Invests R4 Billion in South Africa, Adds New SUV to Local Production

The builder of peoples’ cars has invested R4 billion in South Africa and will add a new SUV to local production . Image: FileThe builder of peoples’ cars has invested R4 billion in South Africa and will add a new SUV to local production . Image: Filein South Africa at its Kariega manufacturing plant. It is understood the majority of the investment will be spent on refurbishment of production facilities, local content tooling and quality assurance.

Also, Martina Biene, Chairperson and Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Africa, said the investment reaffirms the group’s commitment to South Africa. Where it has been manufacturing vehicles for nearly 73 years.

