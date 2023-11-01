USAID Southern Africa mobilizing investment partnership and grants fund request for concepts to mobilize investment in Southern Africa

These entities should have the potential to leverage grant funding to raise or secure funding from investors within the region or internationally address systemic product or service gaps, or to address structural impediments that foster an uneven playing field for first time and disadvantaged investors. This may also include using the funds to access mechanisms to reduce risk and enable short- and medium-term finance to businesses.

Interested parties are invited to submit concepts that positively impact the broader Southern African economies of Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

This Annual Program Statement (APS) will have a rolling submission, of which the first deadline is December 15, 2023; and the final closing deadline is August 30, 2024. Please refer to the full APS documentation for important dates.Killers of the Flower Moon: Best picture of the year

Ask Afrika Orange Index® names RMB Private Bank the leading Private Bank for positive customer experience

South Africa Headlines Read more: MAİLANDGUARDİAN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Olympic Qualifier - Super Falcons Ready to Face Africa's Best Teams -The Super Falcons, nine-time African champions, will next meet the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the race after easing past Ethiopia with a 5-0 aggregate win.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Southern Africa CEOs grapple with uncertainty and challenges due to global upheavalsThe report revealed that in South Africa, a somber outlook prevails as businesses confront poverty and rising unemployment rates.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Southern Africa: SADC Commited to DRC Conflict ResolutionThe SADC Heads of State and Government Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to find a long lasting solution to security challenges facing the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Rethinking the Language of Mental Healthcare in AfricaAnalysis - Considering the stigmas surrounding mental healthcare, practitioners should use terminology carefully to prevent further harm.

Source: allafrica | Read more »