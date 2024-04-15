University of Fort Hare Staffer Fired for Harassment and Incompetence

A University of Fort Hare staffer, who was fired for harassment and gross incompetence, remains at the helm of one of the country's largest trade unions.

Xolani Tom is the president of the National Tertiary Education Union which represents about 5 000 academics and workers at 20 of the 26 public universities. He was summarily dismissed in December after he was found guilty of five charges which also included the failure to follow university rules and regulations and changing job grades without the required authorisation.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

