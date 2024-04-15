UN Renews Commitment to Remember 1994 Genocide in Rwanda

The UN renewed its commitment to never forget the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda during a candle lighting ceremony on Friday to mark 30 years since the horrific events there unfolded.

More than a million people - overwhelmingly Tutsi, but also Hutu and others who opposed the genocide - were slaughtered over 100 days, starting on 7 April 1994. Many were hacked to death with machetes. "That was my last time I saw my father," he said."I remember him faintly waving good-bye at me, so powerlessly.Mr. Irakoze has since written two children's books to teach lessons of hope and healing. He is also a husband and the father of two young children.Rwanda has risen from the ashes"becoming an outstanding example of what is possible when a nation chooses the path of reconciliation and renewal," said Ernest Rwamucyo, the country's Ambassador to the UN.

