UK Prime Minister's Legislation to Prevent Young People from Smoking Faces Opposition

planned legislation to prevent young people from ever smoking, despite opposition from many in his own Conservative Party .

“This has the potential to phase out smoking in young people almost completely as early as 2040,” the government said when it unveiled the plan, calling the move “historic”. The beleaguered leader has little political capital to expend within his fractured party as he struggles to revive its fortunes following months of dire polling.Conservative MP Simon Clarke told BBC radio that he was “both sceptical and downright opposed” to the plans.

UK Prime Minister Legislation Smoking Opposition Conservative Party Smoking Age Rebellion Politics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Traditional leaders upset over MEC Duma's defiance of Zulu prime ministerTraditional leaders in KZN say Saturday’s incident between MEC Siboniso Duma and Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi was unfortunate.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

‘We didn’t give the prime minister that platform,’ says Duma on mic grab incidentWhile the ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma has been criticised for his actions, he says the prime minister was in the wrong.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

WATCH: ANC’s Siboniso Duma reprimands AmaZulu traditional Prime MinisterSiboniso Duma's disregard for AmaZulu Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi played out in full view of King Misuzulu and the President

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi Allegedly Files R10 Million Lawsuit Against MEC Simelane-MngadiThe Zulu prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is allegedly suing KwaZulu-Natal's health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi for insulting him. SA supported him.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Biden meets with Iraq’s Prime Minister; Iran’s attack ‘will be met with a response’President Joe Biden said he hoped to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from escalating.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Plans to Meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra ModiElon Musk expresses excitement about meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India. The meeting is expected to take place during the country's upcoming elections, where Modi's party is predicted to win a third term. India recently reduced import taxes on electric vehicles, which could benefit Tesla's plans to enter the Indian market.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »