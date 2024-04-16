Truecaller Launches Desktop Version for Android Users in India

Featuring all of Truecaller ’s functionality, the new desktop iteration is being launched for Android users in India for now.It is with this in mind that the company is widening its breadth of solutions, having this week launched a desktop version of its Truecaller for Android offering called Truecaller for Web.
As for what the desktop client will offer, outside of the usual ability to effectively screen any calls coming in, Truecaller for Android also mirrors your phone’s text and chat exchanges, as well as facilitating other call notifications, receiving one-time-pins , and handling number search capabilities.
Along with being able to see real-time caller ID notifications, the desktop client will not feature any rate limits when it comes to searching for numbers, which was something present on the phone-based version of Truecaller for Android.
Truecaller Desktop Version Android Users India Caller ID Spam Blocking Truecaller For Web QR Code Link Profile Windows Macos
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »
Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »
Source: ITWeb - 🏆 45. / 51 Read more »