The Sharks Make History by Reaching Challenge Cup Semi-Finals

The Sharks succeeded in their quest to become the first South African team to advance to the semi-final of the Challenge Cup competition.

For the first time, a South African team will contest a last-four clash in the prestigious European club tournament after John Plumtree’s charges beat fellow URC side Edinburgh in a thrilling quarter-final at Kings Park on Saturday. A strong second half display by the KwaZulu-Natalians saw them recover from a 16-14 halftime deficit against Edinburgh in Durban to register a 36-30 victory in their last eight showdown.

Flyhalf Siya Masuka contributed a match-high 18 points in total for the Sharks and coupled with his skilful playmaking he was deservedly named as the Challenge Cup man of the match. This rewarding victory marked the Sharks’ fourth win on the trot in Durban, and in the Challenge Cup. They have now booked a semi-final against French club Clermont Auvergne at the Twickenham Stoop in London on Saturday, 4 May at 13h30 .The other semi-final is between Gloucester and Benetton at Kingsholm in Gloucester on the same day, at 16h00 .

Sharks South African Team Challenge Cup Semi-Final Edinburgh Victory Siya Masuka Man Of The Match Clermont Auvergne

