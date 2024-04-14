The Fallibility of Predicting Technological Innovation

Time and again, leading scientists, technologists, and philosophers have made spectacularly terrible guesses about the direction of innovation. Even Einstein was not immune, claiming, “There is not the slightest indication that nuclear energy will ever be obtainable,” just ten years before Enrico Fermi completed construction of the first fission reactor in Chicago. Shortly thereafter, the consensus switched to fears of an imminent nuclear holocaust.

Focusing on the economic risks from AI is not simply about preventing “monopoly,” “self-preferencing,” or “Big Tech dominance”. It’s about ensuring that the economic environment facilitating innovation is not incentivising hard-to-predict technological risks as companies “move fast and break things” in a race for profit or market dominance.

Degrading quality for higher profit It is instructive to consider how the algorithmic technologies that underpinned the aggregator platforms of old initially deployed to benefit users, were eventually reprogrammed to increase profits for the platform. For example, Amazon’s millions of users rely on its product search algorithms to show them the best products available for sale, since they are unable to inspect each product individually. These algorithms save everyone time and money: by helping users navigate through thousands of products to find the ones with the highest quality and the lowest price, and by expanding the market reach of suppliers through Amazon’s delivery infrastructure and immense customer network.

Amazon is one the most striking examples of a company pivoting away from its original “virtuous” mission towards an extractive business model. But it is far from alone. User preferences were downgraded in algorithmic importance in favour of more profitable content. For social media platforms, this was addictive content to increase time spent on platform at any cost to user health. Meanwhile, the ultimate suppliers of value to their platform – the content creators, website owners and merchants – have had to hand over more of their returns to the platform owner.

Thankfully, society is not helpless in shaping the economic risks that invariably arise after each new innovation. Risks brought about from the economic environment in which innovation occurs are not immutable. Market structure is shaped by regulators and a platform’s algorithmic institutions . Together, these factors influence how strong the network effects and economies of scale and scope are in a market, including the rewards to market dominance.

Innovation Scientists Technologists Philosophers Predictions Risks Technological Risks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Moneyweb / 🏆 5. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Namibia: Technological Evolution in FarmingThe ministry of agriculture has stepped up its campaign to encourage the use of technology in agriculture across the country, in an effort to transform farming methods in the face of the challenges presented by climate change.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ntandokazi and Bash’s Heated Fight Has SA Predicting Their Relationship Demise: “Expiry Date Close”Social media is buzzing as Ntando and Bash's heated argument inside their car at night went viral. Fans speculated about the future of their relationship.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Nigeria: Naira set for ‘recovery’ as central bank clears forex backlogCharlie Robertson at FIM Partners joins Goldman Sachs in predicting that the naira can keep rising.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

CSIR develops framework to spot fake election newsThe human-centric framework will serve as a buffer for technological tools used to detect fake news, in the run-up to the elections.

Source: ITWeb - 🏆 45. / 51 Read more »

Disruptive rain warning issued for parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-NatalThe South African Weather Service (SAWS) warns of disruptive rain Sunday night, predicting flooding in settlements and on roads.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Rwanda: Can Artificial Intelligence Play a Role in Rwanda's Healthcare?Some experts are reckoning that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the technological developments that will, in no small way, impact health services, making them better.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »