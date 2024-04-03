South African National Assembly Speaker Resigns Amid Corruption Allegations

In a statement released on Wednesday, Nosiviwe, former Defence Minister Charles Nqakula’s wife, said her resignation as Speaker and a Member of Parliament is effective immediately. Mapisa-Nqakula who has been charged for alleged corruption said her resignation is not an admission of guilt. The African National Congress (ANC) veteran said she made the conscious decision to dedicate her time and focus to dealing with the probe against her.

“The position of Speaker of the National Assembly is critical in the reconstruction and development of our country. Given the seriousness of the allegations against me, I cannot continue in this role,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. Despite resigning as Speaker of the National Assembly and a Member of Parliament, Mapisa-Nqakula said she remains a loyal member of the ruling party.National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has resigned from her position and that as Member of Parliament in the wake of corruption allegations against he

