South African National Assembly Speaker Resigns Amid Corruption Allegations

In a statement released on Wednesday, Nosiviwe, former Defence Minister Charles Nqakula’s wife, said her resignation as Speaker and a Member of Parliament is effective immediately. Mapisa-Nqakula who has been charged for alleged corruption said her resignation is not an admission of guilt. The African National Congress (ANC) veteran said she made the conscious decision to dedicate her time and focus to dealing with the probe against her.
“The position of Speaker of the National Assembly is critical in the reconstruction and development of our country. Given the seriousness of the allegations against me, I cannot continue in this role,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. Despite resigning as Speaker of the National Assembly and a Member of Parliament, Mapisa-Nqakula said she remains a loyal member of the ruling party.National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has resigned from her position and that as Member of Parliament in the wake of corruption allegations against he
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
South Africa: National Assembly Speaker to be charged with briberyNational Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is required to hand herself over for arrest on Friday following a graft investigation which could put the governing African National Congress on the back foot ahead of general elections on 29 May.
Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »