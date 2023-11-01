Riveiro Bemoans 'Bad' Loss As Bucs Lose Ground In Title Race

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro says the defeat to Cape Town Spurs is a"bad result" as they lost more ground DStv Premiership leaders. The Buccaneers extended their winless run to four matches in the league after losing 2-1 to Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday evening."It's difficult when you start the game losing 2-0, in a short space of time. We didn't start the game properly, you cannot start in an away game (like that)," Riveiro told SuperSport after the game.

"The type of goals we conceded, then everything is difficult. We can speak about the amount of chances we missed, we were very close to equalise, to do 1-1, in the next action they got the second goal.

"And it's so difficult. We tried everything in the second-half, not well organised in the last ten, 15 minutes, a bit desperate, looking for that goal to have the possibility to at least have one point. A really bad result obviously, ja," he said."I think we finished the first-half in a good space, very close to equalising again. I think in the first-half it takes a couple of minutes, maybe five more minutes we finish with the second goal," he continued.

"In the second-half it takes time again to get the rhythm, the interruptions and stuff. And like I said, we have more than enough, it's not a problem of we have, we don't have. "It's about today is not the same game than one week ago, we need to start better. Away games demand you an extra percent. Today we didn't and like I said if you start again losing 2-0 early, then it's almost impossible," he went on.For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Pirates coach Riveiro reveals selection headacheWhile Riveiro has opted to start Buthelezi between the sticks for Pirates, he knows that everyone has their preference on who to start.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates: Jose Riveiro keen to sign former striker from PSL rivals!Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro is adamant to bring back a former Bucs' striker to Mayfair. He is really serious about getting him back.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Fuming Riveiro makes plea to Pirates fans & boo boysOrlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is fuming and makes a plea to the fans and boo boys to rally behind the players.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: Riveiro On Makgopa: Remember The Dzvukamanja Boo BoysRiveiro On Makgopa: Remember The Dzvukamanja Boo Boys

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: Riveiro's league worries as he seeks to avoid blemishRiveiro's league worries as he seeks to avoid blemish

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates: Jose Riveiro keen to sign former striker from PSL rivals!Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro is adamant to bring back a former Bucs' striker to Mayfair. He is really serious about getting him back.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »