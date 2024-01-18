HEAD TOPICS

Peter O’Mahony to captain Ireland in Six Nations

  • 📰 SARugbymag
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 14 sec. here
  • 7 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 26%
  • Publisher: 51%

Peter O’Mahony, a veteran loose forward, will captain Ireland in their defence of the Six Nations. Head coach Andy Farrell praises O’Mahony as a born leader.

Peter O’Mahony, Captain, Ireland, Six Nations, Rugby

Peter O’Mahony, a veteran loose forward, will captain Ireland in the Six Nations. He takes over from Johnny Sexton, who retired after the Rugby World Cup. O’Mahony has previously captained Ireland 10 times. His first match as captain will be against France on 2 February.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.