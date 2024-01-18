Peter O’Mahony to captain Ireland in Six Nations

Peter O’Mahony, a veteran loose forward, will captain Ireland in the Six Nations. He takes over from Johnny Sexton, who retired after the Rugby World Cup. O’Mahony has previously captained Ireland 10 times. His first match as captain will be against France on 2 February.





