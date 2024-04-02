Few events within the wine industry attract as much attention and excitement as that of the annual Wine Harvest Commemorative Event. The event takes place every year in February at the Groot Constantia wine estate and pays tribute to key individuals who have made exceptional contributions towards the ongoing success of South African wine.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SATodayNews / 🏆 44. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Web Hosting Pioneer Emerges, Offering Affordable Hosting Solutions Coupled with Free DomainSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

New Web Hosting Pioneer Emerges, Offering Affordable Hosting Solutions Coupled with...Emergency services were kept busy this Easter weekend, by several large scale fires sweeping across the mother city. Major incidents were declared, with 2 occurring in Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa, in Doornbach, Mfuleni and Khayelitsha. A total of 349 structures were lost and damaged, with 799 persons displaced. Sadly, 2 persons lost their lives, with another 2 suffering serious injuries. In all incidents, the City was able to rely on an extensive fleet of firefighting appliances, which prevented further loss and injuries. The frequency of fires in Informal Settlements over long weekends and public holidays is of great concern. For the management of increased traffic flow, the directorate deployed all available technologies and utilized an integrated operational, high-visibility approach. Congestion was managed in real-time and coordinated through the Joint Opperations Centre

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

Moshe Ndiki Bags New Hosting Gig on 'Ready Steady Cook SA’, Celeb Friends ReactMedia personality Moshe Ndiki bagged a new gig as the host of 'Ready Steady Cook SA' on S3. The reality show will air from Monday, 18 March 2024 at 7pm.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Colombia offers new hope for jailed women caught up in narco webColombia has spent decades battling powerful drug cartels, using the military and millions of dollars from the United States.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Internet pioneer Mike Lawrie - next on TCS LegendsMike Lawrie, a pioneer of the early internet in South Africa, will be the guest on the next episode of TCS Legends.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Pin-filled cricket field: Pietermaritzburg Oval stripped of hosting dutyA player was slightly injured after pins and glass shards were left on the field following a state of the province address.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »