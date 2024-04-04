Mothibi Ramusi appointed as chairperson of ICASA Council

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele has appointed Mothibi Ramusi as chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa ( ICASA ) Council. Ramusi’s appointment follows his short-listing last year, with Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communication and Digital Technologies recommending two candidates for appointment to the council.

ICASA regulates SA’s telecoms, postal and broadcast industry.

Mothibi Ramusi ICASA South Africa Appointment Telecoms Postal Broadcast

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ITWeb / 🏆 45. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lost Password and Icasa RulesLost password instructions and information about Icasa rules preventing Elon Musk's company from launching officially in the country.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Icasa moves to slash wholesale call rates - againIcasa has proposed slashing mobile and fixed call termination rates by as much as 83% over the next 15 months.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

ICASA sets in motion plans to reduce costs to communicateThe regulator publishes draft amendments to the Call Termination Regulations for public comment.

Source: ITWeb - 🏆 45. / 51 Read more »

ANC Presses for New Leadership in Ekurhuleni After Council Brawl, SA Weighs InThe ANC called for political leadership change in Ekurhuleni. This comes after a chaotic council meeting that sparked concerns about the city's future.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Ekurhuleni City Council Descends Into Chaos As Chairs Fly And Mayor’s Phone Gets ‘Stolen’ [Video]South African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

Corporate Council on AfricaallAfrica: African news and information for a global audience

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »