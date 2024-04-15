Moroka Swallows Coach Happy with Disallowed Goal Decision

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 15: Moroka Swallows coach Musa Nyatama during the DStv Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium on April 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. ,fs

The Dube Birds claimed a vital in their pursuit to move away from danger after rallying back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the Brazilians.The Swallows tactician was delighted to get the decision in their favour, but was more proud of how his side fought back to get level. "Ja we were just frustrated on the bench, we didn't know whether the referee is gonna give it or not but we're happy. The decision, it came to us tonight.

Moroka Swallows Coach Musa Nyatama Disallowed Goal Mamelodi Sundowns Draw

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Soccer_Laduma / 🏆 22. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Orlando Pirates Coach Riveiro Reflects on 1-1 Draw Against Moroka SwallowsOrlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro discusses the team's performance in a 1-1 draw against Moroka Swallows, expressing disappointment in the result despite a good game of football.

Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »

Former Kaizer Chiefs & Moroka Swallows player gets big shot at StormersA former Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows junior will make his first start for the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Orlando Pirates Held to 1-1 Draw by Moroka SwallowsOrlando Pirates were unable to secure a victory against Moroka Swallows, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Despite starting with three rested players, Pirates struggled to find their rhythm throughout the match.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

'Why were we sitting' - Nyatama not happy Swallows' approach'Why were we sitting' - Nyatama not happy Swallows' approach

Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »

Yanga Coach: I Was Coach At Downs, I Know What They LikeYanga Coach: I Was Coach At Downs, I Know What They Like

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Rhulani Mokwena Happy After Taking One Step Closer To Clean SweepMamelodi Sundowns Rhulani Mokwena says their latest draw against Tuks has given his side the belief that they can win every tournament this season.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »