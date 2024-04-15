Kaizer Chiefs' Remaining Fixtures for the Season

Saturday will see the 177th meeting between Kaizer Chiefs and their Soweto neighbours Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium. Photo: Samuel Shivambu – BackpagePixSaturday will see the 177th meeting between Kaizer Chiefs and their Soweto neighbours Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium. Photo: Samuel Shivambu – BackpagePix
According to the latest media reports, rumoured Kaizer Chiefs target Kegan Johannes has signed a new deal with Matsatsantsa. Thecan operate in several positions, specialising at right back but he’s more than comfortable in the centre. Johannes has appeared 16 times in the league this term. “iDiskiTimes understands that SuperSport exercised a two-year option on Johannes which will keep him in the capital city until 2026.
Kaizer Chiefs Fixtures Remaining Matches Ailing Campaign
