Journalists in Teso Sub-region receive training on Tuberculosis and HIV co-infections

Soroto — On April 12, journalists in Teso Sub-region received training on the critical issue of Tuberculosis and HIV co-infections.

The report by the AIDS Information Centre highlights poor health-seeking behavior among men as a primary factor contributing to lower treatment rates compared to women in the Teso Sub-region. Mr Gerald Ochieng during the symposium with journalists i Soroti City Only 61 percent of symptomatic individuals seek care, with a majority accessing public facilities, yet appropriate TB investigations are provided to only 16.3 percent of cases in these facilities.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Ochieng called for enhanced capacity of health workers to manage TB cases and emphasised the importance of community engagement and awareness campaigns to dispel misconceptions and encourage timely medical attention.

Tuberculosis HIV Co-Infections Training Journalists Teso Sub-Region

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's First Lady Donates N1 Billion to Support Fight Against TuberculosisMrs Tinubu dedicated the investiture to one of her staff, who she said lost his life to the disease, and to others with similar fate.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: WHO Urges Investments for the Scale Up of Tuberculosis Screening and Preventive TreatmentPress Release - Ahead of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, which is marked on 24 March, WHO has released an investment case for TB screening and preventive treatment.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Tuberculosis Vaccine CandidateSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

WHO Urges More Investment for Tuberculosis PreventionAhead of World TB Day, the World Health Organization has said while global efforts to combat the disease have saved an estimated 75 million lives since the year 2000, it still causes 1.3 million deaths each year and affects millions more in communities and families.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Somalia Sees Good Progress in Eliminating TuberculosisSomalia said Sunday it's making significant progress to achieve the global goal of eliminating tuberculosis (TB) by 2030 but called for more investments to help sustain the gains.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

World TB Day, 2024:Yes! We can end TB! - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sportRobert Koch discovered the cause of TB: Mycobacterium tuberculosis, on this day in 1882.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »