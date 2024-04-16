Journalists in Teso Sub-region receive training on Tuberculosis and HIV co-infections

Soroto — On April 12, journalists in Teso Sub-region received training on the critical issue of Tuberculosis and HIV co-infections.
The report by the AIDS Information Centre highlights poor health-seeking behavior among men as a primary factor contributing to lower treatment rates compared to women in the Teso Sub-region. Mr Gerald Ochieng during the symposium with journalists i Soroti City Only 61 percent of symptomatic individuals seek care, with a majority accessing public facilities, yet appropriate TB investigations are provided to only 16.3 percent of cases in these facilities.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.
Mr. Ochieng called for enhanced capacity of health workers to manage TB cases and emphasised the importance of community engagement and awareness campaigns to dispel misconceptions and encourage timely medical attention.
Tuberculosis HIV Co-Infections Training Journalists Teso Sub-Region
