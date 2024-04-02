Funding cuts raise concerns for nonprofits in Western Cape

Nonprofit organisations in the Western Cape are concerned about the impact of funding cuts from the Western Cape Department of Social Development. The department's budget for NGOs in the 2024 financial year has been reduced by R53 million compared to the previous year.
This has raised concerns about the future sustainability of NPOs and their ability to provide services to vulnerable people in the region.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »