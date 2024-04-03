Former Mamelodi Sundowns Star Appointed Resident Pastor of Bushiri's Branch

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tiyani Mabunda continues to show Enlightened Christian Gathering founder self-proclaimed Prophet Bushiri love despite backlash. Mabunda now oversees one of Bushiri’s once-powerful branches as a resident pastor. Confirmed reports have it that Mabunda was appointed resident pastor of Pretoria for theNo doubt the branch was Shepherd Bushiri’s stronghold before his arrest.

Bushiri used to lead a congregation of thousands of followers at Pretoria Showgrounds in Clayville. However, before his arrest in 2020, he was one of the most famous prophets in South Africa. Bushiri and his wife faced numerous charges, from money laundering to fraud. The charges were in connection with Bushiri’s multi-million investment scheme, which reportedly defrauded thousands of people. However, the prophet fled the country after he was released on bai

