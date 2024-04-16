Exeter Chiefs Director Warns Club World Cup Could Have Financial Consequences

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter said the proposed Club World Cup could cripple teams financially if a robust business plan isn’t implemented first., plans for the global competition took a massive step forward following the signing of a memorandum of understanding, which could see the likes of Leinster , Toulouse and Saracens lock horns with southern hemisphere outfits like the Crusaders , Brumbies and Chiefs.
“It is something that seems to have been mooted for three or four years,” Baxter was recently quoted in the media.“If someone says to me in four years they have got the finances in place, they will cover everyone’s travel costs, and there is a TV deal and all the clubs involved in it will get millions of pounds, and it helps all the clubs be viable businesses, I would say it is exactly what the game needs.
“Let’s make sure it is genuinely viable before we start adding more competitions, games, and travel costs etc. etc.
