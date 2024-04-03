Eskom Announces Annual Price Increase, Arrests Made in Fort Hare University Murders

Brace yourselves, as Eskom has just rolled out its annual price increase. Here is how much more you will pay. Meanwhile, the former bodyguard of slain rapper AKA is among 15 people arrested for the Fort Hare University murders. Here is the latest. In other news, former president Jacob Zuma has filed an appeal against a decision by electoral officials barring him from running in the 29 May elections.

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s application to interdict the NPA was dismissed with costs. Lastly, the 51-year-old man whose vehicle collided with the State vehicle of former President Jacob Zuma and caused an accident was expected in court on Tuesday.The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved the tariff increase last year. During the weekend, authorities arrested the celebrity bodyguard, Anwar Khan, amid corruption and murder investigations at the institutio

