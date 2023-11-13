Economists Not Expecting Significant Job Creation in South Africa

Economists are not expecting a significant number of jobs to be created in the third quarter of this year. Statistics South Africa is expected to release the Quarterly Labour Force Survey, South Africa’s official unemployment rate for the second quarter was 32.6%, up from 32.9% in the previous quarter. Tony Ehrenreich, Cosatu’s Provincial Secretary, says that because of logistics impediments in the rail, road, and ports, as well as the ongoing load shedding, not many jobs can be created.

Ehrenreich says jobs in the mining and manufacturing sectors have been on the decline a direct link to the lack of electricity supply as well as network constraints. Ehrenreich is concerned about the impact of job losses on many families, adding to the unemployment numbers.“We are concerned as the rest of society about the high unemployment levels of 40% representingare not expecting a huge margin in terms of increased employment for the quarter because when you look at the market, it can be whether it can be the mining sector, the agricultural sector, or the manufacturing secto

