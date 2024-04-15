Discover the Best Places to Visit in Paarl

Paarl , located in the Western Cape , is the largest town in the Cape Winelands , with a population of approximately 192,000.
For those looking for breathtaking views, climbing Bretagne Rock or driving along the scenic Jan Phillips Mountain Road are unforgettable experiences.Drakenstein Lion Park, which opened in 1998, serves as a sanctuary for injured or distressed lions. It is widely regarded as the Western Cape’s only true lion sanctuary. The park covers 50 acres and serves as a safe haven for lions and the increasingly rare white lions and tigers.
Paarl Rock’s natural beauty and recreational appeal make it a must-see destination for those looking for adventure and breathtaking scenery.Nederburg Wines, known for producing some of South Africa’s best wines, invites visitors to its vibrant vineyards for guided cellar tours and tastings. Visitors to the estate’s bistro, The Manor, can enjoy a creatively curated menu that pairs perfectly with their wines, served on a scenic patio overlooking the vineyards.
