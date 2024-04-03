Department of Correctional Services Ends Wasteful Expenditure on Hotel Accommodation

Lucky Mthethwa has been booted out of a fancy hotel and ordered to occupy a state house renovated for R1m for him. ’s bold exposé of the Department of Correctional Services splurging R6 million accommodating four acting officials in hotels despite state houses being available on prison grounds, the department is now ending the wasteful expenditure.

It has terminated Lucky Mthethwa’s three-year hotel stay in East London and has made him a permanent provincial prisons commissioner saving the department a fortune. He will now occupy a state house renovated to the tune of R1 million for him to use when he arrived in the province in 2021. revealed that Mthethwa’s accommodation at a beach-facing hotel in East London cost the department R1.4 million since he took over as acting commissioner in May 202

