Daily News Update: Israel’s arguments at ICJ, ANC’s finances, Nsfas corruption, and sewage in Gauteng rivers

Israel makes its arguments at the International Court of Justice regarding South Africa’s claims of genocide, the ANC says it has stabilised its finances, eZaga Holdings said it’s not guilty of wrongdoing in the Nsfas corruption scandal, and a water expert believes Gauteng’s rivers are in a sorry state after ‘megalitres’ of sewage are discharged into them.

We also look at David Teeger being relieved of his SA U19 cricket captaincy, Mmusi Maimane wanting investigations into Nkandla to be reopened, and Moroka Swallows avoiding expulsion from the PSL but being hit with a R1 million fine for not playing two matches due to their salary dispute





