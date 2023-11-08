Cope fires Johannesburg councillor and city council speaker

Cope has axed its only Johannesburg councillor and city council speaker, Colleen Makhubele. What happens next is anyone’s guess. Johannesburg Council speaker Colleen Makhubele was fired as Cope’s only member in council on Monday, leaving the local assembly in turmoil. Officials were unable to speculate on the next steps in a city where the mayor, city manager and council speaker have clouds hanging over their heads.

Cope leader Mosioua Lekota axed Makhubele on Monday for starting a political alliance, the SA Rainbow Alliance (Sara), without his sign-off. By the weekend, the streets of Johannesburg were plastered with Rainbow Alliance posters on green glossy paper. Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has been axed by Cope for starting her own political formation, the SA Rainbow Alliance, without the party’s approval. (Photo: Supplied) By the weekend, the streets of Johannesburg were plastered with Rainbow Alliance posters. (Photo: Supplied) The alliance does not have a website or information available to the publi

