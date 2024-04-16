City of Tshwane Cuts Off Electricity Supply to SARS Head Office Over Unpaid Bills

The City of Tshwane has cut off its electricity supply to the South African Revenue Service head office in Bronkhorst Street in Pretoria over unpaid electricity bills amounting to R838,000.

The City of Tshwane is struggling to keep contractor, supplier, and worker accounts, among others, up to date. Eskom said it didn’t have the capacity to continue to supply bulk power to the City of Tshwane without receiving the necessary payments, adding that it had engaged with the city on several occasions.

“Tshwane Ya Tima is a campaign that is being institutionalised in the metro to ensure credit control actions to ultimately lead to reaching cash targets. Thus all income in the city is linked or related to Tshwane Ya Tima,” she

City Of Tshwane Electricity Supply SARS Unpaid Bills Financial Difficulties

