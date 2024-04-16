City of Cape Town Explores Solar-Powered Lighting Solutions for Informal Settlements

The City of Cape Town has been investigating solar-powered lighting solutions for more informal settlements in the metro and visited the PJS settlement in Khayelitsha to inspect its current solar lighting project and prospects for the area.

This forms part of the City’s new Urban Energy Poverty Alleviation Programme, which looks at alternative energy solutions for informal settlements where ‘grid connected electrification is not possible’, according to a recent media statement released by the City of Cape Town.can bring a range of benefits to residents, the environment and the local economy in the community, according to the statement.

Councillor Beverley van Reenen, Mayco member for energy, together with City officials, Dr Yael Borofsky and representatives from Lightup, an alternative lighting solutions organisation, engaged with the PJS informal settlement‘The City and its partners have been in a number of communities to assist residents with solar lighting solutions where formal electricity is not feasible.

‘But there are many existing and newer settlements that have formed on land where it is not possible to electrify, such as on wetlands, in ponds or on roads- and nature reserves. Access to power remains an important focus for the City not only to improve living conditions but also to reduce the risk of fires primarily caused by open, unattended flames,’ Van Reenen added.

‘Earlier this year, we visited areas in Blackheath and QQ Section in Khayelitsha, with partners iShack and Zonke, to look at the solar lighting projects being carried out there, and we will be investigating the options for more unelectrified areas in the coming months,’ said Van Reenen.

